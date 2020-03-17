Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,265. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.