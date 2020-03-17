Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of Novanta worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. 241,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

