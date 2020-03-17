Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $8.48 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 249,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

