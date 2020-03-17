Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of New Relic worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 1,288,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,905. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.