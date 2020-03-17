Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,347 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $155.16. 1,958,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,000. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.