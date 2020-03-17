Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,875 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.91.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. 7,054,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $180.23 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.