Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 30,736 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

NYSE:WST traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 890,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.