Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,238,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 1,383,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,130. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.