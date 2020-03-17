Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.64% of Core Laboratories worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 3,378,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,683. The stock has a market cap of $377.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.51.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

