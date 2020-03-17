Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.83% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 54,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

