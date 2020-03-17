Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after buying an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $549,759,000 after purchasing an additional 328,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $296,753,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,905,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,407 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,608 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

