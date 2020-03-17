Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 151,130 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.47% of Masonite International worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. 445,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,416. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

