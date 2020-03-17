Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,614 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Calavo Growers worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 420,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $930.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

