Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,675 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,350 shares of company stock valued at $98,135,465 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,908,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,024. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

