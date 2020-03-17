Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 39,774 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE HIW traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 1,726,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,014. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

