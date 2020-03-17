Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 487,847 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,847 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.16% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Shares of OIH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221,859. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

