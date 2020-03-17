Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 77,934 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 3,442,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

