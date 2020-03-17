Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,221 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

