Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. 1,623,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,309. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

