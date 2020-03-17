Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.04000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.