THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS: TKAMY):

3/17/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

3/2/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

2/28/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

2/14/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/28/2020 – THYSSENKRUPP AG/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 103,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.