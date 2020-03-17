TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.33 ($3.21).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 286 ($3.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 294 ($3.87) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.01. The firm has a market cap of $675.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.