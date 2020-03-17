Tierion Price Tops $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $240,869.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.