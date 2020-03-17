Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires 144,047 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty makes up about 26.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.96% of GCI Liberty worth $146,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $85,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 571,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

