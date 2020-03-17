Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 420,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,269,000 after buying an additional 230,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after buying an additional 698,231 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 7,937,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,382. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.