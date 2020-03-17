Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 52,168 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. Msci comprises about 2.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Msci as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Shares of MSCI traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.60. 1,238,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,594. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $189.68 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

