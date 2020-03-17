Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Iqvia comprises 3.1% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 295,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,629,000 after acquiring an additional 97,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 3,678,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,451. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

