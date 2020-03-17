Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $18.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,145,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $25.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. 6,182,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $253.89 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

