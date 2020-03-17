Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $19.88 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after buying an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $118.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,807.84. 10,889,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company has a market cap of $899.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,978.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,326.83.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

