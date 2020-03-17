Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $28.63 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 5.1% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 245,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $23.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.01. 1,805,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,517. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,917 shares of company stock valued at $45,302,381. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

