Tiger Eye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. Nevro comprises approximately 5.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.77% of Nevro worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,341,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nevro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 1,020,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,699. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

