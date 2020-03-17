Tiger Eye Capital LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Simply Good Foods comprises about 0.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,686,000 after buying an additional 1,230,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,228,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 665,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 282,264 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,248,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 2,222,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

