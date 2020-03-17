Tiger Eye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 2.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

