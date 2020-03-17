Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.88. 12,655,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

