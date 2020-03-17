Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,465,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,515,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

XOP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 54,607,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,635,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

