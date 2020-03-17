Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 121,301 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,000. Churchill Downs accounts for 3.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. 821,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

