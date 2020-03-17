Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 121,194 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,194 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 0.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,576. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.