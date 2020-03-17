Tiger Eye Capital LLC Takes $11.46 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,000. Global Payments makes up 2.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $7.98 on Tuesday, hitting $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

