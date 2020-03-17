Tiger Eye Capital LLC Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Viper Energy Partners makes up 0.6% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 1,568,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,410. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,384.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.93.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.