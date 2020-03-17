Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.33% of Tilly’s worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

