Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. 49,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. Timken has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

