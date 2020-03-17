Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany Buys 4,590 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,877.80.

TIPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 3,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

