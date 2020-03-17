Titan Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,225.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005972 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001452 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,399,519 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

