TJX Companies (TJX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/16/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

2/26/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

