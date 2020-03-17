TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $625,645.97 and approximately $534,356.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,984,981 coins and its circulating supply is 16,779,754 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

