TOKPIE Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $26,793.49 and approximately $91.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000284 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,831,387 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

