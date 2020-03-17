Toll Brothers (TOL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

3/17/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/9/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/26/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/26/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Toll Brothers had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

2/3/2020 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

TOL stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

