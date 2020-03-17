TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TOG traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 3,520,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 60.61%. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.41%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

