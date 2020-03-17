Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,306 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,843. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.26. 1,676,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

