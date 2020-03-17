Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 32,155 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 255.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,308,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

Shares of IAC traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, reaching $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $143.20 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.